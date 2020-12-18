Before we head into the penultimate weekend of 2020, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including: research findings related to organic molecules’ impact on machinability; gold prices; and the arrival of an allocation market for steel-buying organizations, as explained by MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman:
Week of Dec. 14-18 (machinability, gold prices and steel allocation market)
- Stuart Burns delved into the gold price and what 2021 may hold for the precious metal.
- The Energy Information Administration released its Short-Term Energy Outlook.
- Nippon Steel is increasing emphasis on export markets.
- The shipping industry continues to face a number of challenges this year, from container shortages to port congestion.
- The European Raw Materials Alliance recently launched the Rare Earth Magnets and Motors Cluster, aimed at developing solutions to strengthen supply chains.
- Earlier this month, MetalMiner released the December update to its Annual Outlook originally published in September.
- This month’s Global Precious MMI includes gold prices, the weakening dollar and PGM price movements.
- Elsewhere, the U.S.’s share of power generation from renewables is forecast to rise slightly next year.
- Rio Tinto announced a $10 million investment toward its joint research with Chinese steelmaking behemoth Baowu Steel Group on greener steelmaking processes.
- Burns checked in on the Brexit saga, as the Dec. 31 transitional period deadline draws near.
- We touched earlier on Nippon Steel’s efforts to augment exports. Meanwhile, Christopher Rivituso on Severstal’s intention to look to export more large-diameter pipe to the North American market.
- Meanwhile, import prices rose slightly in November.
- “A” is for allocation in steel markets, Lisa Reisman explained.
- Lastly, a research team from Purdue University, Osaka University and the Indian Institute of Science published findings on the impact of organic molecules on machinability of metals.
Cut-to-length adders. Width and gauge adders. Coatings. Feel confident in knowing what you should be paying for metal with MetalMiner should-cost models.
Leave a Comment