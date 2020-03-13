Week in Review: COVID-19 impacts; Trump’s travel suspension; cobalt mine production

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the coverage here on MetalMiner, including: Tesla’s reported interest in cobalt-free batteries; the oil price crash; falling aluminum prices; supply-chain challenges amid the COVID-19 outbreak; Trump’s travel suspension; and global cobalt mine production:

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.