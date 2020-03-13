Week in Review: COVID-19 impacts; Trump’s travel suspension; cobalt mine production

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the coverage here on MetalMiner, including: Tesla’s reported interest in cobalt-free batteries; the oil price crash; falling aluminum prices; supply-chain challenges amid the COVID-19 outbreak; Trump’s travel suspension; and global cobalt mine production:
- Stuart Burns analyzed reports of Tesla’s reported interested in using cobalt-free batteries.
- Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, firms have to — if they haven’t already — take a good, hard look at their supply chains.
- Burns offered his initial analysis of this week’s oil price crash.
- The Malaysian government granted Australia’s Lynas Corporation a three-year renewal of its license to operate in the country.
- Nickel prices fell amid slumping demand, Belinda Fuller explained in this month’s Stainless MMI report.
- Aluminum prices also took a tumble.
- With infection rates in China reportedly on the downswing, what does that mean for the country’s growth projections?
- Gold prices surged above $1,700/ounce earlier this week.
- U.S. President Donald Trump announced a suspension of travel from Europe this week (with the exception of the U.K.).
- SHFE copper prices dropped last month.
- Can India’s steel sector step in amid coronavirus-related supply chain impacts in China?
- Global cobalt mine production declined last year.
- Burns circled back to the oil price shock, offering commentary on potential winners and losers from the week’s developments.
