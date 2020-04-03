Week in Review: Oil prices plunge; auto sales slump in Q1; steel output up in February

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: oil prices, Section 232 steel tariffs, the gold market, PMI numbers, steel production and more.
- Stuart Burns on the plummeting oil price.
- Metal users are asking for relief from the Trump administration’s Section 232 steel tariffs amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Burns delved into the disconnect between physical gold and market prices.
- Manufacturing and services PMI numbers have taken a beating of late.
- Global crude steel production jumped 2.8% year over year in February.
- Tata Power Solar is rolling out a retail rooftop solar solution in India.
- The United States Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimate report on foreign trade barriers.
- South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown has had ripple effects in the chrome market.
- U.S. automotive sales slumped in Q1.
