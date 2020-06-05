Week in Review: U.S.-China tensions; aluminum prices; aerospace struggles

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- Stuart Burns weighed in on growing tensions between the U.S. and China over the situation in Hong Kong.
- The World Steel Association reported global crude steel production fell 13% in April.
- China might find it difficult to achieve growth levels over 6% ever again, Burns wrote this week.
- U.S. steel mills operated at a capacity utilization rate of 53.8%.
- Aluminum prices have seen some fluctuations of late based on oversupply and increased trader interest.
- Sohrab Darabshaw on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on India’s solar power sector.
- Although auto sales contracted once again in May, year-over-year sales declines were not as steep as they were the previous month.
- The aerospace sector has been one of many industries hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was already facing a number of problems even prior to the declaration of the global health crisis.
- U.S. construction spending dipped 2.9% in April compared with March.
