Week in Review: Aluminum prices rise; steel capacity gains; Ford CEO to retire

It was another busy week in the world of metals and metal-using sectors.

Among this week’s major developments were an executive shakeup at Ford, aluminum prices on the rise in China and a U.S. steel sector seeing capacity utilization gains week by week.

In the U.S., various states continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

U.S. auto sales, for example, have showed signs of recovery. That recovery, however, appeared to take a breather in July.

Meanwhile, U.S. steel restarted a blast furnace at its Gary Works over the weekend in response to increased demand. In that vein, metals buyers should continue to keep an eye on subsequent announcements from mills, whether related to restarts or production idling, as the year progresses.

But before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner.

MetalMiner Week in Review, Aug. 3-7

