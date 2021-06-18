Week in Review: Boeing-Airbus dispute; copper prices; stainless demand

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
Week of June 14-18 (Boeing-Airbus dispute, copper prices and much more)
- What will Britain’s trade strategy be after Brexit — free trade or protectionism?
- U.S. steel prices continued to gain last month, as Chinese prices plunged in late May before recovering slowly.
- The U.S. and E.U. announced a five-year deal that will see a tariff pause that could signal a new phase in the long-running Boeing–Airbus dispute.
- Auto sales in China dropped in May by 3.1% year over year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported.
- Cobalt prices have declined in the second quarter of this year.
- German flats producer Salzgitter-Flachstahl warned of delays after a lightning strike impacted its operations.
- Is the oil price rise nearing an end? Not yet, MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns explained.
- The U.S. consumed a record amount of renewable energy in 2020, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.
- Burns weighed in on the news regarding the Boeing–Airbus dispute and what it really means.
- Volvo announced plans to expand electric vehicle production at its Ridgeville, South Carolina plant.
- Burns on the potential for the Chinese government to release some state metals reserves in an effort to further dampen price rises.
- Copper prices cooled a bit after surging to an all-time high earlier in May.
- Stainless steel demand is forecast to continue growing.
- Construction inputs jumped by 24.2% from May 2020 to May 2021, the Associated General Contractors of America said.
- MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw on a wind farm project in Kazakhstan that China views as another feather in the cap of its Belt and Road initiative.
