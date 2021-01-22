Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was in metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including Stuart Burns on LME steel contracts, the green revolution in aluminum and much more.
Regarding the LME steel contracts, Burns noted, “For over 200 years, the London Metal Exchange (LME) has provided the trade – producers, traders and consumers – the opportunity to hedge their risk across a growing range of base metals.
“However, only recently have exchanges such as the LME, the U.S.’s CME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in China introduced products allowing the trade to hedge raw material and finished steel price risk.”
Week of Jan. 18-22 (LME steel contracts, green aluminum and more)
- Stuart Burns on the growing momentum behind LME steel contracts.
- The United States Trade Representative released its annually mandated reports on the WTO compliance of China and Russia.
- Burns on the production stoppage at a Jaguar Land Rover plant in the U.K.’s Midlands.
- Germany’s Thyssenkrupp won an engineering contract to build a water electrolysis plant in Quebec.
- Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments rose by 2% in Q4 2020.
- After China’s economic recovery last year, how long can its strong run continue into 2021?
- New automobile registrations declined in the E.U. last year.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate hit 76.7% last year.
- Burns on Thyssenkrupp’s ongoing effort to spin off its loss-making steel unit.
- French firm Total SE is acquiring a 20% stake in the world’s largest solar power developer.
- U.S. housing starts jumped 5.8% in December.
- Burns on the green wave in aluminum.
- The Aluminum Association released a policy brief that outlines important points relevant to the aluminum industry it hopes the Biden administration will address.
