Home | Anti-Dumping | Week in Review: Stainless steel base prices rise; Biden signs infrastructure bill; European Commission slaps duties on stainless steel from India, Indonesia

Week in Review: Stainless steel base prices rise; Biden signs infrastructure bill; European Commission slaps duties on stainless steel from India, Indonesia

by on
Style:
Category:
Anti-Dumping, Automotive, Commodities, Company News, Environment, Ferrous Metals, Global Trade, Green, Imports, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals, Product Developments

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:

Each month, MetalMiner hosts a webinar on a specific metals topic. The next webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, during which the MetalMiner team will discuss price predictions for 2022. To sign up, visit the MetalMiner Events page.

stainless steel rods

selenserger/Adobe Stock

Week of Nov. 15-19 (stainless steel base prices, infrastructure bill and more)

Want an occasional email from MetalMiner that highlights new content with no sales ploys? Join that list here.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: