Week in Review: Tariffs on Argentina, Brazil?; nickel prices slide; Saudi Aramco debuts on Riyadh exchange

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- Stuart Burns on President Donald Trump’s recent announcement regarding tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil.
- Nickel prices have seen a significant downward correction.
- November proved to be a solid month for automotive sales in the U.S. market.
- Burns delved into the economic and political situation in Zimbabwe, plus their implications on mining.
- India appears set to become a net importer of iron ore next year.
- U.S. construction spending in October picked up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
- Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco finally floated some shares, albeit only on the Riyadh exchange.
- Australian rare earths miner and processor Lynas Corp. announced the site for its new cracking and leaching plant.
- Indian steel demand fell in October for the first time in seven months.
- U.S. steel prices have bounced back over the last month.
- The spread between palladium and platinum widened this past month.
- Glencore announced a cobalt supply deal with South Korean company SK Innovation.
- Power outages in South Africa resulted in price support for palladium and platinum.
Keep up to date on everything going on in the world of trade and tariffs via MetalMiner’s Trade Resource Center.
Leave a Comment